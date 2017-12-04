Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

In a statement to Deadline Monday night, however, the director tried to set the record straight on all the rumors surrounding his departure.

"With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control," his statement read. "Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true. While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving. I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."

Bohemian Rhapsody was expected to chronicle the years leading up to Queen's unforgettable appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.