Kendall Jenner Is Seriously Ripped in Rocky-Inspired Love Advent Calendar

Kendall Jenner is working up a sweat for Love.

For day four of the magazine's advent calendar, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shows off her boxing moves, à la Rocky Balboa. We first see Kendall, dressed up in Adidas gear, drink some raw eggs before training.

Then she hits the gym and works on her moves and shows off her incredible abs. But Kendall doesn't just play Rocky, she also steps into character to play his leading lady, Adrian.

A description of the Phil Poynter video on YouTube reads, "Inspired by the Basic Instinct video from Love Advent 2016, Kendall wanted to do something cinematic." So she was asked to play both Rocky and Adrian.