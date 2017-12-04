Blake Lively Injured on Set of The Rhythm Section, Production Temporarily Suspended

WENN.com
Production on The Rhythm Section has been temporarily suspended after Blake Livelysuffered an injury on set.
A statement from the production company to The Hollywood Reporter read, "Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible."
Lively has not commented publicly on the incident and E! News has reached to her rep for further comment.
The A-list actress was recently photographed on the Dublin, Ireland movie set, her famous blond waves traded in for a blunt black blob.
Directed by Reed Morano and based on the thriller novel series by Mark Burnell, the movie hones in on a woman (played by Lively) seeking revenge on those responsible for her family's plane crash.
Unfortunately for Lively, this isn't the first time she's faced a medical emergency at work. While filming The Shallows, the actress was this close to breaking her nose.
As she explained exclusively to E! News, "There's a scene in the movie where I'm under [a rusty metal] buoy and I pull up and I crack my nose on the buoy and I have this bloody nose. That was not a part of the movie—that's something that happened while shooting!"
She continued, "I thought I was either going to pass out or like my nose was going to look like a Picasso painting or I was going to have a really, really cool scene. Luckily, we ended up with a cool scene."
And then in 2014, Blake slipped and fell down a hill while the cameras rolled on The Age of Adeline, leaving her with a bloody cut on her hand.
Wishing Blake a speedy recovery!
The Rhythm Section will hit theaters February 22, 2019. It's unclear if Lively's injury will impact the release.