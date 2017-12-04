Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere's Shocking Hookup Is Far From Its First: A Timeline of Cheating Rumors

NeNe Leakes Once Helped Real Housewives of Atlanta Enemy Porsha Williams Keep Her Job When No One Else Would
You gotta have faith...unless you're Jax Taylor.
In Vanderpump Rules' season six premiere, a major bombshell was dropped: Jax cheated on longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with former SUR employee Faith...who also revealed she might be pregnant with his child. Welcome back to SUR!
Of course, cheating allegations on the Bravo hit are nothing new, though this rumor is certainly one of Pump Rules' biggest and most shocking, given that Jax seemed ready to finally settle down. But if history's taught us anything, it's once a cheater always a cheater. Let's look back on all of Vanderpump Rules' cheating allegations over the years, shall we?
Season 1:
-Let's not forget that we owe this entire series to Scheana Marie's affair with actor Eddie Cibrian, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Brandi Glanville's ex-husband. Scheana dated him when Brandi was pregnant with their second child, and the two women's dramatic sitdown at SUR was the segue from one episode of RHOBH to Vanderpump Rules. Sneakiest crossover ever!
-After denying he cheated on Stassi Schroeder all season long, in the finale, Jax admits the entire story (the cheating, the pregnancy, etc.) is true, stunning Stassi and the rest of the cast that had defended and sided with him in the breakup.
Season 2:
-Jax confesses to sleeping with Kristen Doute, his best friend Tom Sandoval's longtime girlfriend and Stassi's best friend, a claim she refutes…until finally admitting they hooked up twice (but never kissed...which ew!) in the season finale. While Tom was sleeping in the other room. This lead to Stassi's now-infamous slap.
-Seasons later, Kristen admits to cheating on Tom all the time during their relationship.
-At the reunion, Tom and Ariana Madix, SUR's new bartender, admit they did kiss while he was with Kristen, something they both denied previously and Kristen insisted was true. Tom and Ariana have been dating ever since.
Season 3
-Jax cheats on his girlfriend Tiffany during a boys' trip to San Diego...which she organized for him and his friends. Tom Sandoval is the one who accuses him of hooking up with a random girl after getting wasted, but Jax denies the allegation, saying he just threw up in her hotel bathroom.
-Tom Sandoval is accused of cheating on Ariana with AnneMarie while they were in Miami, with Jax making the claim. AnneMarie shows up at SUR in a later episode (thanks to Kristen's meddling), but Ariana remains cool as a cucumber, not taking the bait.
-In a bizarre scene, Tom Sandoval and Jax bring up a rumor that Katie Maloney cheated on Tom Schwartz at a club...while all four of them are sitting at a lunch together. Her response? "Shut the f--k up!" (No tequila was served at this lunch.)
Season 4:
-After some serious sleuthing (Kristen looks into Uber receipts!), Kristen deduces her boyfriend James Kennedy cheated on her with Scheana's friend, Jenna. He denies it to her face, admitting they may have just kissed, but later admits in a talking head, "The truth is, Jenna and I were definitely boning." And a new .GIF is born!
-Thinking he was single, new SUR hostess Lala Kent hooks up with James...who is still with Kristen.
-Lala later gets upset when she finds out James is hooking up with another SUR employee, her fellow hostess Lauren...who's in a relationship with ANOTHER SUR employee. And you thought there was drama at your job.
Season 5:
-In the season premiere, Jax spreads a rumor that he walked in on his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright and Kristen hooking up. Both women flat-out deny his claim.
-James' attempt to reignite his DJ career after being fired by Lisa goes horribly wrong after Jax, Scheana and Kristen decide to crash his new gig…with two former SUR employees who claim they hooked up with him (even taking photos) while he was dating Raquel. He denies it and Raquel believes him. (They are still dating.)
-While planning their wedding, Katie breaks down over Tom Schwartz's past infidelities: he admitted to cheating on her at least twice in 2015. While it's a super rocky road, the duo eventually makes it down the aisle.
