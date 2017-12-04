Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Has Not Been Fired, Despite What You May Have Heard

To paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of Kenya Moore's firing from The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been greatly exaggerated.

At least, according to her.

A month before season 10 of the Bravo series even premiered, rumors began circulating that Moore had either been fired from the series or was close to it over her refusal to film scenes with her new husband, businessman Marc Daly, who has no interest in appearing on the show. But in a new interview with E! News, she's assuring fans that those rumors couldn't be farther from the truth.