Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Has Not Been Fired, Despite What You May Have Heard

NeNe Leakes Once Helped Real Housewives of Atlanta Enemy Porsha Williams Keep Her Job When No One Else Would
To paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of Kenya Moore's firing from The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been greatly exaggerated.
At least, according to her.
A month before season 10 of the Bravo series even premiered, rumors began circulating that Moore had either been fired from the series or was close to it over her refusal to film scenes with her new husband, businessman Marc Daly, who has no interest in appearing on the show. But in a new interview with E! News, she's assuring fans that those rumors couldn't be farther from the truth.
Bravo
"Oh, absolutely," she told us when asked if it was safe to assume her job was safe. "I think my storyline speaks for itself, the fact that I'm one of the most Google'd people on the show and, one might say, one of the most relevant. I don't think that anyone would rush to a judgement to say I wouldn't be a Housewife. I have the top storyline of the entire season, so that wouldn't even really make good business sense."
As for what might cause her to one day give up her peach, Moore had this to say: "In life, you have to make choices based on where you are and what makes you happy. I think that everything comes to an end at some point...In the real world, things evolve and change and I think that I have to just constantly make decisions based on my happiness and my family's."
Turning to the events of last night's episode, which saw Kenya enter into an explosive argument with enemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann at NeNe Leakes' party after the Don't Be Tardy star proclaimed that Kenya's husband was fictional, she admitted that watching the scene back some four months later made her angry all over again. "It's never good to see yourself being attacked and being ridiculed or something that's important to you being made a mockery of. And that's what happened last night. Kim Zolciak, for whatever reason, has really an axe to grind with me and I have no idea why," she said. "Seeing the episode now...yes, it makes you angry all over again because I was minding my own business. I don't have anything to say about Kim Zolciak and to be attacked in that way and to have my family be attacked and to have my integrity be attacked, it's not fair to me. It's not fair at all."
Of course, Kenya did strike back, bringing up an old tweet of Kim's from May of this year wherein she made a crass joke about her daughter Brielle involving oral sex. The comment sent Kim into a rage spiral, forcing her husband Kroy to escort her out of the party. However, as Kenya sees it, she didn't cross a line because she was simply repeating something Kim already said on her own. "I didn't talk about Brielle, let's be clear about that," she said. "I repeated something that Kim had already stated to the world. So I didn't talk about her, I reminded her that she said those things on a worldwide platform. Just repeated it remind her: Don't talk about my family. You need to worry about your own."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)