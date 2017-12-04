Meghan Markle Under Fire: Why Is the Future Princess the Subject of So Much Scrutiny?

It started, as most of these familial scandals do, with an exposé in The Daily Mail. One of Markle's childhood friends not only shared (and in all likelihood sold) a veritable boatload of private photos, covering everything from school plays to family vacations to her first wedding, but gave a revealing—and some would say entirely disloyal—interview. The subject matter ranged from the relatively innocent, like how they became inseparable in elementary school and what it was like to the all-girls private school, to more hurtful revelations like the fact that this friend believes that fame "changed" Meghan. A headline even circulated that the friend "blamed" Markle for the destruction of her first marriage.

To add insult to injury, Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has been telling anyone and everyone, well, anything and everything they want to know about the future royal. It's widely known that the two women aren't close (it's unknown the last time they even spoke) and it's worth mentioning that she has plans to release a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, so the timing of these interviews is anything but random. Samantha dished about whether Meghan will ask her father to walk her down the aisle and admitted that the relationship with Harry "created a rift" among the family.

The future princess' uncle has also welcomed photographers into his home and spoke about the upcoming nuptials—while his comments were decidedly more positive and not at all disparaging, it still represents a phenomenon that all those who experience near-instant fame have endured: When anyone you've ever met or spoken to comes out of the woodwork for their own 15 minutes (or 15 seconds) of fame.