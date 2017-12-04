Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Cravings Will Have You Begging for Junk Food

Chrissy Teigen is taking her love for food to a whole new level.

After announcing that she was expecting baby No. 2 with John Legend, the supermodel has been documenting her cooking rituals and delicious meals even more on social media.

But what exactly is this famous mom craving during her latest pregnancy journey? We have some answers.

"Her cravings are out of control during this time around and she has no discipline," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She loves junk food and eats basically anything she wants."

Our insider added, "Chrissy loves cheeseburgers, French fries, chips and anything fried or spicy." Anyone else starving right about now?