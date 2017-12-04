Selena Gomez Wore 6 Outfits in a Day—What's Your Favorite?

The London fog isn't keeping Selena Gomez from shining.

Today, the star stunned in a rapid-fire sequence of high-fashion ensembles during a press tour in London. Within 24 hours, we spotted five holiday-worthy dresses, two pairs of must-have sunglasses, three lipsticks (including a bold red hue she wore with three of the six looks) and five pairs of statement shoes that will make you look twice. Scrolling through the "Bad Liar" singer's picks will make you want to ask Santa for a new wardrobe.

Although her frocks grab our attention, there was one commonality among all of her looks: her texturized platinum cut. The casual style pairs with everything, from her prairie-inspired custom Coach outfits to her rocker-like ensembles to her romantic, feminine twists. Sure, we were surprised when she debuted the new look during the 2017 American Music Awards, but it's clearly working for her by adding an edgy pizzazz to her fashion looks—it was worth the nine hours it took to create.