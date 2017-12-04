Juanes Announces 2018 North American Amarte Tour Dates with Mon Laferte

Juanes' 2018 North American "Amarte Tour" Dates:
Friday, April 20, 2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Saturday, April 21, 2018 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Friday, April 27, 2018 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Saturday, April 28, 2018 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
Sunday, April 29, 2018 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
Tuesday, May 01, 2018 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre
Thursday, May 03, 2018 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, May 04, 2018 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sunday, May 06, 2018 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, May 11, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Saturday, May 12, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Friday, May 18, 2018 San Jose, CA City National Civic
Saturday, May 19, 2018 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl at The Palms
Sunday, May 20, 2018 Temecula, CA Pechanga Theatre