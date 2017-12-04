Watch Cardi B's ''Bodak Yellow'' Transform a New York City Subway Into a Dance Party

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017

Cardi B

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Cardi B doesn't just make money moves, she had New Yorkers moving too when her hit single "Bodak Yellow" came on in a Big Apple subway station.

In a video that has since gone viral, New Yorkers can be seen dancing and laughing while Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" plays in the background. People of all ages joined in on the fun, with passersby recording the hilarious moment. 

This random dance party was a rare scene of joy and happiness in the otherwise packed 42nd street 7th Avenue subway station.

Music writer Matt Whittlock tweeted the video, which has since been liked by nearly ninety-one thousand users, saying, "Play 'Bodak Yellow' anywhere and a party will start, guaranteed." Whittlock added that Cardi B "brings the people together."

Cardi B Is Engaged to Rapper Offset

The recently engaged rapper is new to the music scene but when her debut track was first released, she made history as the first female rapper to make #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 19 years—also booting Taylor Swiftfrom her seat at #1 in the process.

Cardi B's newest single "Cartier Cardi" is set to drop on December 15, with fans anxiously anticipating the imminent release of the "Motorsport" music video.

Perhaps when "Cartier Cardi" finally drops we will see another dance party ignite in the streets, but until then we will just have to keep jamming out to "Bodak Yellow."

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

