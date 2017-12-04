Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie Has "Every Intention" of Getting Back Together With Robert Valletta

It may not be completely over for Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta.
During Monday's episode of Daily Pop, the Vanderpump Rules star gave an update on their relationship status.
Even though Scheana said Valletta spent Thanksgiving with her and her family and she plans to return the favor come Christmas Eve, the reality star insisted the two are not together.
"We've been friends and in each other's lives for almost 12 years now, so that's not going to change anytime soon," she told hosts Catt Sadler and Justin Sylvester. "Just where we're both at in our lives, in our living situations, a relationship is a little too much pressure on both ends."
While they don't have the official title, Scheana said she still "feels like we're still dating." She described the duo as "friends with benefits;" however, it sounds like they're keeping things pretty exclusive.
"He's not seeing anyone when he's not with me," she said.
So if the two aren't back together, what exactly is their relationship status?
"Honestly, it's so confusing. I don't know," she said.
E! News confirmed Scheana and Valletta were dating back in February. The news came just months after the Bravo star filed for divorce from Mike Shay—whom she married in 2014.
Still, Scheana and Valletta's romance didn't last long. Valletta confirmed he and Scheana broke up back in October.
But is there a chance of reconciliation?
"It was just a lot of things going on in both of our personal lives and we're kind of in different directions right now," Scheana said in regards to the reasoning behind the split. "But we have every intention of coming back together and it working out in the future. Just right now we both kind of need to do our own thing and still stay supportive in each other's lives.
Scheana's SUR coworkers questioned her decision to jump into another relationship. To see what she has to say about their scrutiny, watch the video.
It's been a busy time for Scheana. The reality star will be co-starring in the play "Sex Tips for Straight Men" starting Jan. 4 at the Paris Las Vegas. She will be taking over the role of Robin from Kendra Wilkinson.
