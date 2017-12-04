Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Has "Every Intention" of Getting Back Together With Robert Valletta

It may not be completely over for Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta.

During Monday's episode of Daily Pop, the Vanderpump Rules star gave an update on their relationship status.

Even though Shay said Valletta spent Thanksgiving with her and her family and she plans to return the favor come Christmas Eve, the reality star insisted the two are not together.

"We've been friends and in each other's lives for almost 12 years now, so that's not going to change anytime soon," she told hosts Catt Sadler and Justin Sylvester. "Just where we're both at in our lives, in our living situations, a relationship is a little too much pressure on both ends."