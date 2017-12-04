Best Dressed at the Fashion Awards 2017: Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez & More

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
Red carpet stairs are no joke.
The Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival...there are only a few events a year that require such an epic, grand and, not to mention, photo-worthy, entrance for stars. The British Fashion Council's The Fashion Awards 2017, held at the Royal Albert Hall, is included in this prestigious round-up (sorry, Globes).
Luckily, the A-list guests in attendance at this high-fashion event are pretty used to walking some pretty intimidating lengths: Models like Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber and Jourdan Dunn's experience on the catwalk paid off, as they struck regal poses along the way up.
Other British stars, including Rita Ora, Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung, also dressed to impress. Not to mention, there was a show-stopping moment in which Selena Gomez, platinum hair and all, arrived in full-on monochrome. Of course, you can't have an award ceremony honoring the year's best designer, model, business leader and talents without Naomi Campbell.
To see the best dressed stars at The Fashion Awards, keep scrolling.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
The "Bad Liar" singer pulled off a neutral monochrome look from quite literally her hair to her toes.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cindy Crawford's model daughter proved even ruffles can be edgy, wearing Messika Paris with the Mata Hari high jewelry earcuff and a Glam'Azone pavé double ring.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
The strategically placed horses on the Disney star's sheer top definitely made a statement.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
Va-va-voom! The supermodel goes big and bold in a fire-engine red draped gown.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
The model goes for a holiday look in white with metallic accents and a thigh-high slit.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie would be proud of that leg move.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
The British singer looked like she was wearing a modern-day suit of fashionable armor.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
The soulful singer's textured, emerald-green tuxedo jacket stood out in a sea of black.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
The 21-year-old model showed off her toned stems while climbing the red-carpet stairs in an LBD.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
You know what they say: All that glitters shines!
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
We had to pick up our mouths from the ground when we saw the model hit the carpet. The hair color was only accentuated by the vibrant dress. And the gold accents gave the entire look a supermodel-esque glamour.
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
A printed suit is always welcomed in our book. Thank you for taking a chance, Derek!
Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images
Winter florals are officially a thing. And thanks to Cara Delevingne's big sis, now you know how to pull it off.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The fashion pro masterfully mixed an ultra-feminine dress with more matronly, jewel-encrusted boots.
Which celebrity ensemble did you like best?
