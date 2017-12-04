Best Dressed at the Fashion Awards 2017: Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez & More

Red carpet stairs are no joke.

The Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival...there are only a few events a year that require such an epic, grand and, not to mention, photo-worthy, entrance for stars. The British Fashion Council's The Fashion Awards 2017, held at the Royal Albert Hall, is included in this prestigious round-up (sorry, Globes).

Luckily, the A-list guests in attendance at this high-fashion event are pretty used to walking some pretty intimidating lengths: Models like Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber and Jourdan Dunn's experience on the catwalk paid off, as they struck regal poses along the way up.