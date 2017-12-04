Best Dressed at the Fashion Awards 2017: Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez & More

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 1:03 PM

ESC: Kaia Gerber, British Fashion Awards

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Red carpet stairs are no joke. 

The Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival...there are only a few events a year that require such an epic, grand and, not to mention, photo-worthy, entrance for stars. The British Fashion Council's The Fashion Awards 2017, held at the Royal Albert Hall, is included in this prestigious round-up (sorry, Globes). 

Luckily, the A-list guests in attendance at this high-fashion event are pretty used to walking some pretty intimidating lengths: Models like Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber and Jourdan Dunn's experience on the catwalk paid off, as they struck regal poses along the way up. 

Winter Wardrobe Essentials You Didn't Know You Needed

Other British stars, including Rita Ora, Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung, also dressed to impress. Not to mention, there was a show-stopping moment in which Selena Gomez, platinum hair and all, arrived in full-on monochrome. Of course, you can't have an award ceremony honoring the year's best designer, model, business leader and talents without Naomi Campbell

To see the best dressed stars at The Fashion Awards, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Selena Gomez, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The "Bad Liar" singer pulled off a neutral monochrome look from quite literally her hair to her toes. 

ESC: Kaia Gerber, The British Fashion Awards 2017

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's model daughter proved even ruffles can be edgy, wearing Messika Paris with the Mata Hari high jewelry earcuff and a Glam'Azone pavé double ring.

ESC: Zendaya, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Zendaya

The strategically placed horses on the Disney star's sheer top definitely made a statement. 

ESC: Karlie Kloss, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Va-va-voom! The supermodel goes big and bold in a fire-engine red draped gown. 

ESC: Irina Shayk, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

The model goes for a holiday look in white with metallic accents and a thigh-high slit. 

ESC: Winnie Harlow, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Angelina Jolie would be proud of that leg move. 

ESC: Rita Ora, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Rita Ora

The British singer looked like she was wearing a modern-day suit of fashionable armor. 

ESC: Sam Smith, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Sam Smith

The soulful singer's textured, emerald-green tuxedo jacket stood out in a sea of black.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

The 21-year-old model showed off her toned stems while climbing the red-carpet stairs in an LBD. 

ESC: Adwoa Aboah, The British Fashion Awards 2017

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah

You know what they say: All that glitters shines!

ESC: Jourdan Dunn, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

We had to pick up our mouths from the ground when we saw the model hit the carpet. The hair color was only accentuated by the vibrant dress. And the gold accents gave the entire look a supermodel-esque glamour. 

ESC: Derek Blasberg, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Derek Blasberg

A printed suit is always welcomed in our book. Thank you for taking a chance, Derek!

ESC: Poppy Delevingne, The British Fashion Awards 2017

Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

Winter florals are officially a thing. And thanks to Cara Delevingne's big sis, now you know how to pull it off. 

ESC: Alexa Chung , The British Fashion Awards 2017

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

The fashion pro masterfully mixed an ultra-feminine dress with more matronly, jewel-encrusted boots. 

Which celebrity ensemble did you like best?

