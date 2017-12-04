Anna Faris Files Response to Chris Pratt Divorce Papers

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Anna Faris' divorce response looks very similar to Chris Pratt's filing.
On Friday evening, E! News obtained documents showing Chris had filed for divorce from Anna. At the time, we also learned that Anna had filed a divorce response simultaneously.
Now, E! News has obtained Anna's divorce response filing and it looks identical to Pratt's filing. She lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and lists the date of separation as July 13, 2017, as did Chris. The duo tied the knot in July 2009.
Both Anna and Chris are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Jack Pratt.
And it sounds like their divorce details were worked out ahead of time.
A source tells E! News, "They are both ready to move on with their lives. They worked everything out and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon."
Anna and Chris announced their separation in early August. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," Chris wrote on his Facebook. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."