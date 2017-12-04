Anna Faris Files Response to Chris Pratt Divorce Papers

Anna Faris' divorce response looks very similar to Chris Pratt's filing.

On Friday evening, E! News obtained documents showing Chris had filed for divorce from Anna. At the time, we also learned that Anna had filed a divorce response simultaneously.

Now, E! News has obtained Anna's divorce response filing and it looks identical to Pratt's filing. She lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and lists the date of separation as July 13, 2017, as did Chris. The duo tied the knot in July 2009.

Both Anna and Chris are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Jack Pratt.