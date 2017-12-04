NeNe Leakes Once Helped Real Housewives of Atlanta Enemy Porsha Williams Keep Her Job When No One Else Would

Bravo's resident Southern belles hit the west coast for some fun in San Francisco on last night's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the s--t quickly hit the fan when NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams nearly came to blows during their first meal at their swank hotel.

The pair lost it on one another as they revived their fight over the barbs each had been trading about the other in the press, with NeNe commenting on Watch What Happens Live about Porsha's involvement in former Housewife Phaedra Parks' massive lie about Kandi Burruss last season and Porsha retaliating during her day gig on Dish Nation. As Porsha sees it, NeNe could've gotten her fired, while NeNe—who was once one of Porsha's only supporters in the cast—simply believes she should bear some of the responsibility that forced Phaedra off the show and is upset that Porsha shut her out when she dared say so.

But as Kenya Moore tells it, Porsha owes her continued presence on the series to the woman she's now accusing of trying to sabotage her career.