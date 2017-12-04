EXCLUSIVE!

NeNe Leakes Once Helped Real Housewives of Atlanta Enemy Porsha Williams Keep Her Job When No One Else Would

Bravo's resident Southern belles hit the west coast for some fun in San Francisco on last night's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the s--t quickly hit the fan when NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams nearly came to blows during their first meal at their swank hotel.

The pair lost it on one another as they revived their fight over the barbs each had been trading about the other in the press, with NeNe commenting on Watch What Happens Live about Porsha's involvement in former Housewife Phaedra Parks' massive lie about Kandi Burruss last season and Porsha retaliating during her day gig on Dish Nation. As Porsha sees it, NeNe could've gotten her fired, while NeNe—who was once one of Porsha's only supporters in the cast—simply believes she should bear some of the responsibility that forced Phaedra off the show and is upset that Porsha shut her out when she dared say so.

But as Kenya Moore tells it, Porsha owes her continued presence on the series to the woman she's now accusing of trying to sabotage her career.

"I'm always on the side of right. I don't really pick a girl. I just pick the side of the truth, what's right," Kenya told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester during a visit to the show on Monday, Dec. 4 when he which side she was taking in this epic feud. "I have to say that NeNe has a lot of great points in her argument with Porsha. I think that, historically speaking, she's just not been a great friend to people that have only tried to help her."

From there, Kenya let the tea spill. "I remember when there was a time where Porsha was not returning to the show, and NeNe and Kandi all spoke up to help her keep her job," she revealed. "That's a little tea you might not know about. That's what NeNe was referring to at the dinner, that she didn't help her get her job, but she definitely helped her keep it by championing for her."

For more from Kenya, including her thoughts on whether NeNe regrets saving Porsha's job, be sure to check out the clip above!

Which team are you: NeNe or Porsha? Sound off in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

