Did Meghan Markle Foreshadow Her and Prince Harry's Wedding Cake With This Sweet Picture?

For their highly anticipated day, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle are going to need something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue...and something sweet.
While their royal nuptials are still months away, there's public chatter about virtually every detail of the grand event, from what the Suits star will wear down the aisle to the country house the new husband and wife may steal away to in their off-time.
Now, thanks to a new report from The Telegraph, there is new speculation over what kind of cake the two will cut as a newly minted Mr. and Mrs.—and it seems the bride may have foreshadowed the choice more than a year ago.
According to the British newspaper, a source close to the two said, "This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas."
For anyone who has paid close attention to the American star's Instagram feed over the past two years, on Halloween in 2016, she shared an adorable photo of two bananas cuddling. If the new detail is true, Markle hinted at their love of the fruit a long time ago.
A week after the actress shared the image, Prince Harry famously confirmed their relationship for the first time while simultaneously asking that the public give her and those connected to her respect and privacy.
Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire
However, Markle is not the only one in the couple with a penchant for bananas. According to formal royal chef Darren McGrady, Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, loved "anything with banana."
"They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream," he previously told Hello!
Perhaps the pair will take a page out of Prince William's playbook and slightly break with royal tradition. After all, the royal had a chocolate biscuit cake made for his groom's cake in addition to a traditional fruit wedding cake typically served at royal nuptials. After all, bananas are still fruit.
Just like we said—something old, something new—but both just as sweet!