Did Meghan Markle Foreshadow Her and Prince Harry's Wedding Cake With This Sweet Picture?

For their highly anticipated day, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle are going to need something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue...and something sweet.

While their royal nuptials are still months away, there's public chatter about virtually every detail of the grand event, from what the Suits star will wear down the aisle to the country house the new husband and wife may steal away to in their off-time.

Now, thanks to a new report from The Telegraph, there is new speculation over what kind of cake the two will cut as a newly minted Mr. and Mrs.—and it seems the bride may have foreshadowed the choice more than a year ago.