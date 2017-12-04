Armie Hammer Will Make Broadway Debut in Straight White Men

Armie Hammer will be making his Broadway debut in June 2018 when he stars in the Second Stage Theater production of the play Straight White Men, it was announced Monday.

Hammer will be acting alongside Top Gun actor Tom Skeritt in the play that is described as a "hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama."

The play, which is set at Christmastime, has yet to announce who will play Hammer's onstage brothers. But their casting remains highly anticipated due to the play's popularity during an Off Broadway run in 2014 at the Public House Theater.