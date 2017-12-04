Pixar's Coco Leads 2018 Annie Awards Nominations With 13

Nominations for the 2018 Annie Awards were announced Monday.

Coco has topped the 45th annual list of nominees with 13, including Best Animated Feature, followed closely by The Breadwinner with 10, including Best Animated Feature – Independent.

Additionally, a number of juried awards will be handed out during the ceremony.

The Annie Awards will be held Feb. 3, 2018, at UCLA's Royce Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Best Animated Feature

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

DreamWorks Animation

Cars 3

Pixar Animation Studios

Coco

Pixar Animation Studios

Despicable Me 3

Illumination

The Boss Baby

DreamWorks Animation

Best Animated Feature-Independent

In This Corner of the World

Taro Maki, GENCO, Inc. and Masao Maruyama, MAPPA Co., Ltd

Loving Vincent

BreakThru Films, Production Company Trademark Films, Co-Production Company

Napping Princess

Nippon TV

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Folivari/Panique!/Studiocanal

The Breadwinner

Cartoon Saloon/Aircraft Pictures/Melusine Productions

Best Animated Special Production

Imaginary Friend Society Feeling Sad

Hornet

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems

Tonko House, Inc.

Revolting Rhymes

Magic Light Pictures

Tangled Before Ever After

Walt Disney Television Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

Dear Basketball

Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

Hedgehog's Home

National Film Board of Canada, Bonobostudio

Negative Space

IKKI Films/Manuel Cam Studio

Scavengers

Titmouse, Inc./Adult Swim

Son of Jaguar

Google Spotlight Stories, Reel FX



Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Biscotti. Una Storia Buona

Hornet

June

Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft

League of Legends: Legends Never Die

Passion Animation Studios

Please the Cheese

Psyop

Sainsbury's The Greatest Gift

Passion Animation Studios