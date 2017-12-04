Kristen Bell to Host 2018 SAG Awards

Kristen Bell is set to become the first-ever host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The actress was announced as the host of the 2018 SAG Awards on Monday.

"We are delighted to have Kristen Bell as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards," the award show's executive producer Kathy Connell shared Monday. "This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken. We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we're thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so."