House of Cards' Final Season Will Happen Without Kevin Spacey

It seems the House has weathered the storm. Netflix's content chief Ted Sarandos announced House of Cards will indeed carry on with Robin Wright as the focal point.

"We are excited to bring closure to fans," Sarandos said at a USB conference.

E! News has learned the final season will be eight episodes and likely resume production in early 2018. Production on the final season of House of Cards was put on hold after allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kevin Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, extended to allow the writers to reshape the final season of the Emmy-winning drama. After numerous other allegations were leveled, Netflix announced it would not move forward with more House of Cards with Spacey.