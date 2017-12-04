Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abosolo's Advice for Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Rachel Lindsay may no longer be The Bachelorette, but she still has some words of wisdom for the next person to hand out the roses.

While attending KIIS FM's 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with fiancé Bryan Abasolo, Lindsay revealed what she thinks Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. should keep in mind this season.

"We're just like be yourself," the Dallas attorney said. "You can't go wrong with that."

Abasolo also advised Luydendyk to "put your heart on your sleeve."

"Just lay it out there," he added. "Get those emotions out of everybody and make the most out of every relationship you have with each woman."

Clearly, the advice worked for these two. After sorting through several suitors, Lindsay received a proposal from Abasolo on the season finale in Rioja, Spain.