Real Housewives' Shannon Beador Officially Files for Divorce From David Beador

Shannon Beador is moving forward with her split from David Beador.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star has officially filed for divorce from her husband. E! News learned back in October that the couple was separating after 17 years of marriage.
An insider shared with E! News at the time, "This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time. David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health."
Charles Sykes/Bravo
The source continued, "Shannon is very distraught and is trying to every possible way to keep it together for the sake of her kids."
In mid-November, Shannon appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live where she talked about the split.
"Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that's inevitable but it's just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days," she shared. "No more downer tonight. It's all good. It's all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead."
Shannon and David have three children together.