What's Your Very Own Holiday TV Movie Plot? Find Out With Our 2017 Cheesy Storyline Generator

There's a chill in the air. Thanksgiving is firmly in the rearview. And all your favorite ‘90s TV stars are popping up left and right on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels. That can only mean one thing: The holiday season is upon us.
With the countdown to our favorite end-of-year festivities ticking away, the good people at Hallmark and Lifetime, as always, are helping us get in the holiday spirit with a bevy of TV movies starring the likes of Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Tatyana Ali, Lacey Chabert, et al. In honor of those stars who turn up year after year, like clockwork, in a new holiday movie of their very own, E! News is proud to present 2017's Holiday TV Movie Plot Generator. Ever wondered what your own Hallmark holiday movie would be? Read on to find out! (And keep the fun going with our 2015 and 2016 editions, too!)
Part One:
Using the first letter of your first name, find out just what sort of protagonist you are:
A: An identical twin who's agreed to swap lives with their twin over the holidays to see if their families would even notice
B: An overworked department store window display designer who has run out of fresh ideas for this year's holiday display
C: A local theater director on the hunt for the star for their town's annual holiday pageant
D: A competitive snowman builder desperate for one last win before retiring for good
E: A newly single parent whose kids want to spend the holidays with their former spouse
F: A reindeer breeder who's just received an eyebrow-raising request to deliver one with a red nose to the North Pole
G: A snow globe collector whose hunt for a rare find has stranded them in Prague for the holidays
H: A novelist with a deadline who hasn't been able to write a word since returning to their hometown
I: A novice elf in Santa's workshop who's struggling to learn the ropes
J: A brilliant, but closed-off surgeon who slips and bumps their head in the OR, only to wake up in Depression-era New York City
K: A washed-up comedian who hasn't returned to their small Southern hometown in years
L: A magician who can make anything disappear—except their feelings of loneliness around the holidays
M: A city slicker whose trip to see an ailing grandparent in the South gets extended over the holidays
N: A pop star whose cross-country tour lands them right outside their hometown on Christmas Eve for the first time in 15 years
O: A game show host who hasn't celebrated the holidays since their spouse died five years ago
P: A pastry chef whose desserts can put a smile on everyone's face but their own
Q: A big city hotelier forced to return home after inheriting their late father's rustic inn
R: A TV producer who will do anything to keep their morning talk show a ratings success
S: A surly farmer who feels more at home with their crops than the people in the town they feed
T: An astronaut completing a two-year stint aboard the International Space Station
U: The last remaining descendant of Santa Claus who was raised to not believe in Christmas
V: A Christmas carol composer who's mysteriously gone deaf and can no longer hear their work
W: An Olympic skier who hasn't been able to hit the slopes since losing their entire family in a tragic plane crash
X: A recovering alcoholic who always struggles with their sobriety when forced to be around their extended family
Y: A veteran guardian angel who's beginning to lose faith in humanity
Z: A Las Vegas dancer spending their first holiday season on the Strip
Part Two:
Using the first letter of your last name, discover your love interest.
A: Your divorce lawyer, who just so happens to be going through a divorce of their own
B: An alien desperate to learn the meaning of this thing humans call Christmas
C: A gingerbread man who is really your former high school rival under a terrible curse
D: The actual ghost of Christmas past
E: The widowed parent of your child's best friend
F: The city clerk who refuses to grant you the permit necessary to hold your annual holiday party
G: A pop star hiding out in your small town for a low-key holiday
H: Your older sibling's childhood best friend, who you always had a crush on but doesn't seem to remember you
I: The driver of the Uber you were in when your spouse told you they wanted a divorce
J: The black sheep of Claus family, who was kicked out of the North Pole years ago
K: The single parent whose kid told yours that Santa doesn't exist
L: The judge who presided over your divorce proceedings
M: The barista at your local coffee shop who always has your order ready and waiting for you
N: Your mother's AA sponsor
O: Your boss' neglected spouse
P: Your favorite novelist's assistant, who got seated next to you on your flight home for the holidays
Q: Your co-worker, who you once wrote off as obnoxious, but are beginning to see in a whole new light
R: The conductor of the train you're taking home cross country because you're deathly afraid of flying
S: The homeless person who used to be your neighbor back when you lived in town
T: The person you shared Best Smile honors with in your high school senior year who can't seem to remember you
U: The Meals on Wheels volunteer who delivers food to your beloved elderly neighbor
V: The veterinarian caring for your kid's ailing rabbit
W: The mall manager who fired your dad from his post as Mall Santa after 35 years
X: A widower with an unexplainable fear of wrapping paper
Y: A Christmas caroler freed from a snow globe prison after 20 years
Z: The sworn singleton forced to share the last room at the inn with you after an accidental double booking.
Part Three:
Using your astrological sing, find the celebrity who signed on for the surprising third-act cameo. (There's always one!)
Aries: Dolly Parton
Taurus: Jason Priestly
Gemini: Alicia Silverstone
Cancer: Ed Asner
Leo: Betty White
Virgo: Kelsey Grammer
Libra: Charo
Scorpio: Johathan Taylor Thomas
Sagittarius: Fran Drescher
Capricorn: Donnie Osmond
Aquarius: Whoopi Goldberg
Pisces: David Arquette
Part Four:
Using the month you were born in, find the obstacle standing in the way of your eventual happy ending.
January: You work together to find homes for all the dogs and cats in the town animal shelter before it closes on New Year's Day (and fall in love in the process).
February: You share stories of beloved past holidays while stuck in an elevator all Christmas Eve, discovering this isn't the first holiday you've spent together (and fall in love in the process).
March: You work together to overturn the curse that's sent your small town back in time to the 1800s (and fall in love in the process).
April: You travel to the North Pole to prove to them that Santa actually is real (and fall in love in the process).
May: You pretend to be their fiance for their family's big holiday party (and fall in love in the process).
June: You're forced to share the last rental car at the airport and drive across the country to get home for the holidays after a storm grounds your flight (and fall in love in the process).
July: You work together to restore the town's Festival of Lights, which had gone dark after the tragic fire when you were kids (and fall in love in the process).
August: They need your help to find the perfect gift for their mother, you boss (and you fall in love in the process).
September: You work together to overturn the curse that's trapped your town inside a snow globe (and fall in love in the process).
October: You help them unite their family for the holidays (and fall in love in the process).
November: You need their help to save your family's Christmas tree farm (and you fall in love in the process).
December: You need their help to give your ailing parent one last Christmas to remember (and you fall in love in the process).
Happy holidays!