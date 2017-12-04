Kate Hudson Shares "Pure Love" Story With Danny Fujikawa on "First Date" Anniversary

Happy "first date anniversary" Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa!
The actress celebrated the milestone by posting a picture of her kissing her beau on a bridge along with a heartfelt message in which she shared the story of how the couple came to be.
According to her post, Hudson met Fujikawa when she was 23 and "enormously pregnant" with her first son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex husband Chris Robinson. But this wasn't the duo's only encounter. Hudson explained she's also best friends with Fujikawa's stepsisters Sara Foster and Erin Foster.
"And so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" Hudson wrote at one point.
Still it took a while for Hudson and Fujikawa's friendship to turn into a romance. After divorcing Robinson in 2007, Hudson went on to date Matt Bellamy for four years. However, the two called it quits in 2014. They share a child, Bingham Bellamy, 6.
It wasn't until last year that the stars were aligned for Hudson and Fujikawa.
"A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," Hudson wrote.
Barry King/Getty Images
Although, it appears as though the couple took it slow.
"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!" she wrote. "And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter."
Still, it looks like the romance was worth the wait.
"So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible.!" she wrote. "Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan #WhatAYear."
Happy anniversary to the happy couple!