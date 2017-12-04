Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Walk Their First Red Carpet Together Since That '70s Show

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attended the Sixth Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Sunday—making it their first red carpet appearance together since appearing on That 70's Show

The Bad Moms actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a full, floral skirt and a sheer black top. Her hubby donned a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

While posing for pictures on the red carpet, Kutcher lovingly put his arm around his wife and told her something that made her chuckle.

The stars have been married for two years and share two children: Dimitri, 1, and Wyatt Isabelle, 3.

Known as the "Oscars of Science," the 2018 Breakthrough Prizes celebrated the top achievements in physics, life sciences and mathematics. The event was held at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and welcomed stars and scientists, alike. Morgan Freeman served as the ceremony's host and Wiz Khalifa gave a live performance.

Morgan Freeman

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Morgan Freeman

Rocking an all-black suit and shades, the actor posed for pictures before fulfilling his role as host. 

Wiz Khalifa, Izabela Guedes

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa and Izabela Guedes

Before giving a live performance, the rapper posed alongside the model.

Kerry Washington

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress wore a floral dress from Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 Couture.

Mayim Bialik

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Mayim Bialik

Not only does Bialik play a scientist on The Big Bang Theory, but she also received a Ph.D in neuroscience from UCLA.

Lily Collins

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Lily Collins

The actress looked pretty in pink as she posed for pictures in a Prada dress.

Kara McCullough

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Kara McCullough

In addition to being Miss USA 2017, McCullough is a physical scientist.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

While posing for pictures on the red carpet, Kutcher put his hand around his wife and told her something that made her laugh.

A combined total of $22 million was awarded at the evening's gala.

