L.A. Film Critics Association Names Call Me by Your Name Best Picture: Read the Full List of Winners

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced its picks for the best films of 2017 Sunday, and Call Me By Your Name made a splash. The awards will be given out at the organization's 43rd annual dinner, to be held Jan. 13, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.

Deliberations in 16 categories took more than four hours.

The LAFCA has become a Best Picture bellwether for the Oscars, picking Spotlight in 2015 and Moonlight in 2016. Meanwhile, the New York Film Critics Circle winners were revealed Nov. 30.

Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up:

Best Picture: Call Me by Your Name

Best Picture Runner-up: The Florida Project

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (tie)

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Best Actress Runner-Up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Actor Runner-Up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist