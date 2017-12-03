Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Vanessa Nadal Are Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017 7:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, WAGS 305

Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Throw a Launch Party to Celebrate Their New Clothing Line on WAGS L.A.

Billy Bush, Donald Trump

Billy Bush Bites Back at Donald Trump Over Infamous Access Hollywood Tapes: ''He Said That''

Kendall Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1409

Kendall Jenner Feels ''So Targeted'' After Home Break-Ins and Stalkers ''Every Single Day'' on KUWTK

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed on Sunday that wife Vanessa Nadal is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

The pair made it pretty clear that Nadal was expecting No. 2 when they walked the red carpet at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday night.

At the event, Nadal, who is an attorney and scientist, donned a floral frock and appeared to be pregnant.

Miranda's Twitter fans noticed his wife's baby bump and flat out asked the song and dance man.

The Tony winner replied to the question, "Oh hell yeah."

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

During his acceptance speech at the 2016 Tonys, the doting husband read aloud a sonnet he wrote to his accomplished wife.

"My wife's the reason anything gets done
She nudges me towards promise by degrees
She is a perfect symphony of one
Our son is her most beautiful reprise
We chase the melodies that seem to find us
Until they're finished songs and start to play
When senseless acts of tragedy remind us
That nothing here is promised, not one day
This show is proof that history remembers
We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger
We rise and fall and light from dying embers
Remembrances that hope and love last longer
And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love 
Cannot be killed or swept aside
I sing Vanessa's symphony, Eliza tells her story
Now fill the world with music, love and pride."

The couple married in 2010 and welcomed son Sebastian in 2014.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Pregnancies
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.