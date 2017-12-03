Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser Has Chris Pratt Running for His Life

The first teaser for the sequel to Jurassic World is here and once again, "Life finds a way..."

The high-octane teaser, which is just 15 seconds, is packed with drama and comes out five days before the first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuts on Dec. 7.

The teaser shows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles as as raptor trainer Owen Grady and and park operations manager Claire Dearing, and Justice Smith on the run from a menacing foe.

Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, and Daniella Pineda will also be in the film.