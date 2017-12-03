Diddy Throws DJ Khaled a Star-Studded 42nd Birthday Party—And It Was Major Key

Major key!

Last night, the who's-who of cool turned out in Beverly Hills to celebrate DJ Khaled’s 42nd birthday.

The intimate bash, which was held at a private Beverly Hills estate, was hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Lenny S and Fox's The Four, the competition show that both Diddy and Khaled will be appearing on in 2018.

Notables including Pharrell, Fergie, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige, Emily Ratajkowski, Wiz Khalifa, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish and many more hit up the blinging bash. Meghan Trainer hit the party up with her boyfriend Daryl Sabara (and of course took to Instagram to share photo-booth snaps).

At the soiree, Diddy presented DJ Khaled with a custom birthday cake on behalf of the CÎROC family, as Kelly Rowland led the star-studded crowd in serenading the music man with "Happy Birthday."

The guests also enjoyed eats prepared by viral sensation Salt Bae, STK and CATCH LA.

The partygoers sipped on DJ Khaled’s signature Wild Thoughts cocktail made with CÎROC Apple, muddled strawberries, and topped with ginger beer.

Music was provided by DJ Kid Capri.

The only party more lavish than this one may have been Asahd Khaled's jungle-themed birthday party in October. Of course, the little guy was on hand with his mama to celebrate his daddy's big day.