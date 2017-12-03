Diddy Throws DJ Khaled a Star-Studded 42nd Birthday Party—And It Was Major Key

Major key!

Last night, the who's-who of cool turned out in Beverly Hills to celebrate DJ Khaled’s 42nd birthday.

The intimate bash, which was held at a private Beverly Hills estate, was hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Lenny S and Fox's The Four, the competition show that both Diddy and Khaled will be appearing on in 2018.

Notables including Pharrell, Fergie, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige, Emily Ratajkowski, Wiz Khalifa, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish and many more hit up the blinging bash. Meghan Trainer hit the party up with her boyfriend Daryl Sabara (and of course took to Instagram to share photo-booth snaps).

At the soiree, Diddy presented DJ Khaled with a custom birthday cake on behalf of the CÎROC family, as Kelly Rowland led the star-studded crowd in serenading the music man with "Happy Birthday."

The guests also enjoyed eats prepared by viral sensation Salt Bae, STK and CATCH LA.

The partygoers sipped on DJ Khaled’s signature Wild Thoughts cocktail made with CÎROC Apple, muddled strawberries, and topped with ginger beer.

Music was provided by DJ Kid Capri.

The only party more lavish than this one may have been Asahd Khaled's jungle-themed birthday party in October. Of course, the little guy was on hand with his mama to celebrate his daddy's big day.

Asahd Khaled's Jungle-Themed Nightclub Birthday Party

Check out a slew of pics from the wild bash...

Happy birthday @djkhaled craziest party I?ve ever been to..????????

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on

DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Fergie, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Musical Trio

Diddy, Fergie and DJ Khaled pose for photogs at the bash.

Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Fergie, DJ Khaled, Akon, Meghan Trainor, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Party People

Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Fergie, DJ Khaled, Akon, and Meghan Trainor hit the step and repeat.

DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Paling Around

Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri have some fun.

DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Usher, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Boy Town

Khaled hangs with Sean Combs and Usher during the night of fun.

DJ Khaled, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Cake Time

The DJ gets a bunch of cakes as he's serenaded by Kelly Rowland at his birthday party.

DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Cool Kids

Kelly Rowland smiles wide at the bash you want to be at.

DJ Khaled, Jimmy Iovine, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

High-Five

Jimmy Iovine gives the DJ a high-five during his epic birthday bash.

DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Funny Stuff

Tiffany Haddish is serving it in a fiery red ensemble as she hangs out with the man of the hour.

DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

No Mo Drama

The party boy has some fun with Mary J. Blige.

DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Boys Will Be Boys

Ne-Yo poses with the birthday boy in Beverly Hills.

DJ Khaled, Salt Bae, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Getting Salty

Internet sensation Salt Bae shows DJ Khaled some of his flavorful moves.

DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Hanging Tough

The musical duo looks too cool at the party.

DJ Khaled, Pharrell Williams, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Tap It Out

DJ Khaled taps it out with an orange-headed Pharell Williams at the star-studded soiree.

Emily Ratajkowski, DJ Khaled, birthday party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Pinstripe Party

Emily Ratajkowski rocks a pinstripe ensemble for the bash on Dec. 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

