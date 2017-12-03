The Bachelor's Erica Rose Is Married! Inside Her Lavish Wedding Ceremony

Erica Rose has finally found her happily ever after!

The Bachelor alum married Charles Sanders in Houston, Tex. on Sunday, E! News can confirm. Plenty members of Bachelor Nation attended her lavish nuptials, including Vienna Girardi, AshLee Frazier Williams and even Prince Lorenzo Borghese, who was the Bachelor on Erica's season.

The newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Sanders tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony at temple Emanu El, a source told E! News exclusively.

A source tells E! News exclusively, "Erica's father walked her down the aisle while Erica held her daughter Holland in her arms as they approached the Chupah."

After the ceremony, the couple posed with the Bachelor Nation alums in front of a wall of roses that spelled out "Cherica," the couple's names combined.

A first, more formal cocktail reception was held at their synagogue featured a string quartet and harpist.

Erica and Charles' family and friends are then gathering for a second reception at a vintage converted movie theater called the Majestic Metro.

Our source said the "totally non-traditional" and "fun" celebration is Studio 54-themed, and guests will be able to walk a red carpet before heading in.