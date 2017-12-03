Kim Kardashian Teases 2017 Holiday Card Like a Christmas Advent Calendar

It's a very Kim Kardashian Christmas season!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans are waiting in anticipation for the annual family holiday card and on Friday, she began teasing it on social media like a Christmas advent calendar, posting images from it daily. There are 25 pieces of her puzzle.

Day 1: Kim shared a photo of son Saint West, who will turn 2 this week, sitting among a pile of more than 15 brown paper-wrapped presents. He is wearing just a pair of jeans.

Day 2: Kim posted a pic of daughter North West, 4, looking up at her mom while standing next to one of her sisters. They are wearing white tank tops and jeans.

Day 3: Kim posted a photo of Kourtney Kardashian's youngest of her and Scott Disick's three children, son Reign Disick, 2. Like Saint, he is also shirtless.

