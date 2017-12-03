Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are Adorable on Roller-Skating Night Out

Could Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard be any cuter?

On Saturday, the married couple enjoyed a fun night out at the Moonlight Rollerway roller-skating rink in Glendale, north of Los Angeles. The two were joined by a few friends, including Bell's former Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen. He played Dick Casablancas on the cult show, and also starred with Bell and Shepard in the star's comedy films Hit and Run and CHIPS.

"Tonight, @daxshepard rented a roller skating rink," the actress wrote on Instagram stories. "And I had one of the best nights of my life."

"Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway- not a single broken bone!" Bell added.