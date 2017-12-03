Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Share Kiss in New PDA Photos

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere's Shocking Hookup Is Far From Its First: A Timeline of Cheating Rumors
When it comes to their relationship status, Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are letting their lips do the talking.
In October, he told People they are dating, following recent rumors. DeJesus later told E! News, "Nothing is going on," but last month, posted a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Javiana❤️." Days later, they celebrated his son Lincoln's fourth birthday, along with her two daughters.
On Saturday, DeJesus made their relationship even more Instagram official when she posted a photo of her and Marroquin embracing while wearing burgundy outfits and exchanging a passionate kiss. It was part of a gallery that also contained other pics of the two looking cozy together. DeJesus captioned the collection with a simple emoji; "❤️."
Marroquin posted the photo of them kissing on his own Instagram page, writing, "King & Queen."
Marroquin liked the post, as did Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra.
In October, Lincoln's mother and Marroquin's ex-wife and fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry told E! News' Daily Pop that she did not know what his relationship status with DeJesus was at the time.
"Whatever it is I'm happy for them," she said. "As long as they're happy, that's fine with me."
But on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, DeJesus told Dr. Drew Pinsky she thinks "certain people are salty about certain things...[like] Javi and I and my family have a closer connection than Kail and I, and then Kail's feeling some type of way about it and since Kail's feeling some type of way, the other girls don't want to be my friend."
She also said at the time that she and Marroquin had a "friendship."