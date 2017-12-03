Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and Husband Larry Split

It's over for Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and her husband of 28 years Larry Caputo.

On the reality show last month, she had said the two, who share adult son and daughter Larry Jr. and Victoria, were going through "not such great times" and that there was a "strain" on their marriage. Theresa and Larry have not appeared on each other's social media pages in almost a year.

"After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," the two said in a joint statement posted by People on Sunday. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."