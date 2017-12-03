Inside Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Romantic Birthday Trip to Cabo With Channing Tatum

Now this is how you birthday.

Jenna Dewan Tatum turned 37 on Sunday and jetted off with husband Channing Tatum two days before to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a romantic vacation.

The actress and World of Dance host wore a white floral maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and nude flip flops as they arrived at the airport. She and Channing were driven to a luxury resort and headed to a private oceanfront suite, a source told E! News exclusively.

The two spent the entire day on Saturday at their suite and on the beach, soaking up the sun, reading and chatting. They had food and drinks delivered and had a leisurely lunch on the deck. They also went in the infinity pool.

Jenna sported a white string bikini and red patterned cover-up. Jenna posted a couple of photos from their trip on Instagram Stories, showing her relaxing by the beach with a drink and and a copy of Moulin Rouge, the first installment of a new book series by Christopher Mirambeau.