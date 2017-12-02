Chanel Iman Is Engaged to the New York Giants' Sterling Shepard

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Dec. 2, 2017 5:26 PM

ESC: Revolve Awards, Chanel Iman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Congrats to the happy couple!

Supermodel Chanel Iman is engaged to New York Giants' Sterling Shepard. The beauty took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news with 1.4 million fans.

The 27-year-old posted the photo of her main man on one knee with the caption, "A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs."

The Victoria's Secret Angel has been dating the Giants wide receiver just over a year. In August, the two appeared in the campaign for New Era’s Official NFL Sideline Collection.

Sterling Shepard, Chanel Iman

Courtesy Lauren Cowart

Iman has graced the covers of magazines all over the world, including Teen Vogue (twice), TIME, i-D, Muse, POP, Lula, Elle, Flare and Vogue (Korea). She's also appeared in American Vogue, Italian Vogue, Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, Interview, V and many more.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

