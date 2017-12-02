Chanel Iman Is Engaged to the New York Giants' Sterling Shepard

Congrats to the happy couple!

Supermodel Chanel Iman is engaged to New York Giants' Sterling Shepard. The beauty took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news with 1.4 million fans.

The model posted the photo of her main man on one knee with the caption, "A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs."

A source tells E! News that the 24-year-old Giants wide receiver proposed to Iman at the couple's home in New Jersey last night on her 27th birthday. Her ring is rose gold and features a round diamond.

The sourced added that after the surprise proposal, the athlete told his new fiancée that they were just going to go to dinner and then he surprised her again when he brought her to Spin Ping Pong NYC where all her friends and family were.

The insider added that the whole thing was a "complete surprise."

Some of Iman's model friends turned up for the birthday/proposal party, as did some of the Giants, like Odell Beckham Jr.

The insider says that the pair toasted their engagement with limited-edition Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose x Public School magnums of Champagne. Everyone was congratulating them and it was an extremely special evening.