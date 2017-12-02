Britney Spears Gets Major Birthday Love from Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Happy birthday, Brit-Brit!

Britney Spears' doting boyfriend Sam Asghari, who celebrated their one-year anniversary two weeks ago, hopped on Instagram on Saturday to share some love for his leading lady on her 36th birthday.

The actor posted an Instagram video to his birthday of his gal and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive."

The video shows Britney, blowing out birthday cupcakes in a room filled with rose petals, candles and romance. Looks like the "Lucky" singer is a lucky lady!

Sam can be overheard saying, "Happy birthday, baby!"

Britney coos back to the camera, "Thank you!"

The singer posted the same video with the caption, "Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday."