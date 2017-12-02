Liam Payne and Niall Horan Have a One Direction Reunion at 2017 Jingle Ball

One Direction may be on a break, but there are still ample opportunities for mini reunions!
On Friday, Liam PayneandNiall Horanreunited backstage at KIIS-FM's 2017 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, where they performed separately, joining a star-studded lineup that included the likes of Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato.
During his set, Payne gave Horan a shout-out, telling the crowd, "You guys already saw Niall. What a great set he had."
He also posted a pic of the two backstage on Instagram, writing, "@niallhoran good to see you bro."
"You too bud," Horan replied. "Great few days. See you at home."
Payne and Horan reunited publicly a couple of times this past summer, at the KIIS-FM's 2017 Wango Tango music festival in Los Angeles and in Indianapolis at the ZPL Birthday Bash, a concert hosted by local radio station WZPL-FM.
In August 2015, E! News learned One Direction would begin an extended hiatus in early 2016 to allow the boy band members, which also included Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, to work on individual projects. All four singers have released solo singles since then. Horan and Styles have dropped albums, while Payne and Tomlinson are working on theirs.
In February 2016, the latter two had a mini One Direction reunion at the Brit Awards in London. The following June, Tomlinson and Horan reunited on the soccer field, playing at the Soccer Aid 2016 charity event in Manchester, England.
One Direction's last live performance as a group was at the 2015 finale of The X Factor, the singing competition series where the band was formed and which at the time included Zayn Malik. He left the group in March 2015, months before the hiatus announcement, and has also gone solo.
"I think we will reunite at some point in the future. I'm sure," Payne said about One Direction in an interview with BuzzFeed this past summer. "We have to! We have an album that we haven't even toured yet and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys."