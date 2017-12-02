Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko's Pregnancy Workout Time-Lapse Video Has the Best Ending

Like many moms, Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Hart documented her pregnancy on Instagram, but she also took it a step farther.
Eniko, who gave birth to their son Kenzo Kash more than a week ago, recently posted on the social network a time-lapse video showing her wearing sports bras and leggings and doing squats, showcasing her baby bump growing as the rest of her body stays pretty much the same. At the end, she is seen sporting a flat stomach once more and performing the exercise with her baby boy.
"Welcome to the world, Kenzo Kash," the video states.
"#fbf Thx to my awesome trainer @rebeccabroxfit for documenting such a dope pregnancy time-lapse vid," Eniko wrote. "It was a simple & cute idea when you suggested it to me and it came out perfect..I couldn't be happier to see US grow together...pregnancy is beautiful #babyZo."
Kevin reposted the video and wrote, "Amazing from start to finish honey...I love this video @enikonhart .....You & @rebeccabroxfit Killed this!!!!! Love you so much momma #Harts #HustleHart #MoveWithHart #ItsaLifeStyle."
"An oh man what a ride with this lady and her bundle of joy!" trainer Rebecca Broxterman wrote. "Pregnancy is such a beautiful thing. Her hard work and dedication has truly paid off. @enikonhart was so dedicated in having a safe, healthy and active pregnancy and I couldn't be more proud. To see her put in the work for something so special was truly magical! Congrats, lady! Enjoy little Kenzo! Kenzo- Thank you for allowing me to put your mama through the workouts!"
"For anyone that is pregnant, my advice to you would be to stick with the workouts for as long as you can," she added. "I promise it will be worth it!"
When Kenzo was a week old, Eniko posted a post-pregnancy pic of herself on Instagram and said that she had gained a total of 22 pounds during her entire pregnancy—which is slightly below the recommended minimum amount for women of average pre-pregnancy weights.
"With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy I must say it was all belly weight," Eniko wrote. "I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo's. I say this to say I'm super proud of the progress that I'm making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good! #WCW #TheNaturalWay."
Kenzo is Eniko's first child and Kevin's third. The baby joins big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, the actor and comic's children from a previous marriage.