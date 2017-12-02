Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko's Pregnancy Workout Time-Lapse Video Has the Best Ending

Like many moms, Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Hart documented her pregnancy on Instagram, but she also took it a step farther.

Eniko, who gave birth to their son Kenzo Kash more than a week ago, recently posted on the social network a time-lapse video showing her wearing sports bras and leggings and doing squats, showcasing her baby bump growing as the rest of her body stays pretty much the same. At the end, she is seen sporting a flat stomach once more and performing the exercise with her baby boy.

"Welcome to the world, Kenzo Kash," the video states.

"#fbf Thx to my awesome trainer @rebeccabroxfit for documenting such a dope pregnancy time-lapse vid," Eniko wrote. "It was a simple & cute idea when you suggested it to me and it came out perfect..I couldn't be happier to see US grow together...pregnancy is beautiful #babyZo."

Kevin reposted the video and wrote, "Amazing from start to finish honey...I love this video @enikonhart .....You & @rebeccabroxfit Killed this!!!!! Love you so much momma #Harts #HustleHart #MoveWithHart #ItsaLifeStyle."