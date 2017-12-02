Chloë Grace Moretz Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Chloe Grace Moretz

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Coach

Chloe Grace Moretz is seeking protection from an alleged stalker.

The 20-year-old actress has filed documents asking for a restraining order against a man named Terry Daniel Quick who has allegedly "harassed" her and members of her family. In the documents, obtained by E! News, Moretz seeks protection for herself, her mother Teri Mortez and one of her brothers, Trevor Duke Moretz.

Explaining why her two family members need protection, Moretz writes, "The persons are family members, whom reside and work together." She states the this man has "also followed and harassed them while stalking me and has harassed and confronted them."

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Wear Matching Rings With Each Other's Initials

The documents state that "Quick's online posts, harassment and stalking has become seriously alarming, annoying and harassing."

It's also stated that on Nov. 29, Quick was arrested after "stalking" Moretz "from LAX to her home" and tried to gain access. Previously on Nov. 19, the documents state that Quick "stalked" Moretz and her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham to a concert and then to a club.

A judge signed off on the documents on Nov. 30, granting the restraining order. Quick now has to stay 100 yards away from Moretz and her family members.

E! News has reached out to Moretz for comment.

