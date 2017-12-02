Madonna Covers Britney Spears' "Toxic" After Responding to Meme

Madonna cares not for your memes but she does have love for her pal Britney Spears.

Many fans were left scratching their heads on Thursday when the 59-year-old Queen of Pop appeared to misinterpret the F--k Jerry Instagram page's viral screenshot of a popular Twitter meme that implies you would drop a friend who dislikes Britney's 2003 hit "Toxic."

"That song is [fire emoji]," Madonna wrote. "You are so wrong."

On Friday evening, she posted on her Instagram page a video of herself singing and playing an acoustic version of "Toxic" on a guitar. She posted the song in honor of World AIDS Day and ahead of Britney's 36th birthday on Saturday. Britney liked the post.

"Silence =Death! Song For World AIDS Day! #toxic #poisonparadise [fire emoji] @britneyspears. Happy Birthday!!" Madonna wrote.

Madonna and Britney had famously shared a sizzling kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards and also collaborated on the song "Me Against the Music," released earlier that year.

In 2012, Madonna and Britney shared an adorable Twitter exchange, in which Britney complimented the Material Girl on her new album MDNA, after which Madonna replied, "Please come on stage and kiss me again. I miss you!!"

