Taylor Swift Brings Her Reputation Style to 2017 Jingle Ball

The new Taylor Swift is smmmmoking hot!
Swift performed before a sold-out crowd at KIIS FM's 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event at the Forum on Friday, marking her first major public performance in almost a year and first major gig that included songs from her new album Reputation. With her new dance moves and new look, the singer gave fans a taste of what to expect on her 2018 tour.
Keeping up with her new signature snake-themed style, Swift wore a loose-fitting sequined snakeskin-print shirt over black shorts—an edgier, and likely more comfortable style than the skintight and skimpy crop tops, short shorts, mini skater skirts and rompers she wore on her 1989 tour.
"Last night was funnnn," Swift wrote on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. "Thank you to everyone who came to KIIS-FM Jingle Ball YOU WERE SO LOUD! And dancy. And wonderful."
JB Lacroix/ WireImage
The singer showcases her new moves with her backup dancers.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singers perform her new song "End Game."
JB Lacroix/ WireImage
The singer glitters in gold.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The two perform their song "Good Old Days."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The two have a mini One Direction reunion.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Before the show begins, the Vanderpump Rules stars snap a few romantic selfies with their Fujifilm Instax cameras at the Jingle Ball gift lounge.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer admires his Christmas ornament.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer performs onstage.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The fashion designer walks the red carpet.
Article continues below
Paul Hebert
It's not Jingle Ball without a visit from Santa at the 102.7 KIISFM Jingle Ball 2017 Gift Lounge.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer appears on the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The Fifth Harmony singer walks the red carpet.
Article continues below
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
The Modern Family star sizzles in a red gown.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Peace, love and Jingle Ball. The Scandal star gets into a relaxing zone backstage with help from the co-founders of ENERGY Muse.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
The singer walks the red carpet.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Best buds! The fellow Brits pose backstage at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in the City of Angels.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The television personality checks Kris Kringle's naughty or nice list.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Two words: Too cute!
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The pop star may be "Bad at Love" but she sure knows how to rock a photo opp.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The "Perfect" singer prepares for his headlining performance at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Date night done right! The Vanderpump Rules stars step out for Jingle Ball in style.
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Mellow yellow! The Irish singer-songwriter makes a bold fashion statement.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bronzed and beautiful! The Bachelor alum shimmers in a mini-dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The boy band has a little fun on the Jingle Ball red carpet.
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer, who got his start as a member of boy band Big Time Rush, wows the crowd at the the pre-show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The musical trio coordinates their stylish ensembles for the red carpet in Los Angeles.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The up-and-coming songstress performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Village in Los Angeles.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Scream star is ready for a night of music!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer and radio personality pause for a snapshot.
Getty Images
Cheeky! The Pitch Perfect star flashes a flirty smile during her performance at WILD 94.9 FM's 2017 Jingle Ball concert in San Jose, Calif.
Article continues below
Getty Images
The "Chains" singer hits the stage in a leather motorcycle jacket and simple gray T-shirt.
Getty Images
A pirate's life for Camila? The "Havana" singer struts her stuff at the Jingle Ball concert in San Jose.
Getty Images
Rock out! The "Slow Hands" performer is one with the music.
Article continues below
Getty Images
Sporting a silver metallic tracksuit, the pop star hits that high note at WILD 94.9 FM's concert.
Getty Images
Is it hot in here or it just this super-talented celebrity couple?
Getty Images
The former One Direction singer proves he's just as strong as a solo artist.
Article continues below
Getty Images
The crowd gave this soulful singer all of their "Attention" at WILD 94.9 FM's Jingle Ball concert.
Learning @taylorswift13?s dance moves ASAP... ?????? #iHeartJingleBall pic.twitter.com/KRBNboZVnS— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 2, 2017
HER. DANCE. MOVES. ARE. EVERYTHING.— Emily!???? (@EmilyAlexis18) December 2, 2017
The amount of times @taylorswift13 dropped it low tonight ?like yas Tay Yas!!! I am LIVING for this new Taylor and this era #reputation pic.twitter.com/OEfcpaim7Q— Brett Kenyon (@BrettKenyon13) December 2, 2017
Swift got onstage around 11:30. Snakes appeared on a screen as she made her entrance. She performed for about 30 minutes, singing the Reputation tracks "...Ready for it?," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "End Game," the latter of which she sang onstage for the first time and as a surprise duet with BFF Ed Sheeran.
"So I had an album called Reputation just come out very recently and there's a song I'm so excited about that I've never played it live before. If you're excited enough, a special guest may show up," Swift said, before introducing Sheeran, spurring cheers and screams from the crowd. The two shared a hug before he left the stage.
Swift also performed her fan-favorite hits "Blank Space," "Shake it Off" and an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"—her duet with Zayn Malik, who was not present.
"I want to be upfront...he's not here but I want to do my part," Swift told the crowd. "It just got nominated for a Grammy and we're really excited."
Other performers at Friday's show included Halsey—with special guest Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Logic, The Chainsmokers and Liam Payne and Niall Horan, who performed separately but did have a mini One Direction reunion backstage. Payne gave his friend a shout-out onstage, saying, "You guys already saw Niall. What a great set he had."
Kesha and Macklemore performed their song "Good Old Days" and she also sang her hit ballad "Praying." The singer thanked her fans for being loyal throughout her career including during "the past couple years that have been a bit of a bitch."
Presenters included Nicole Richie, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Bella Thorne, James Corden, Sarah Hyland, Francia Raisa and Ryan Seacrest.
Other celebs spotted at the event included Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Bachelor Nation members Vanessa Grimaldi, Becca Tilley, Ashley "I" Iaconetti, Dean Unglert, and Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo. The latter two arrived at The Forum holding hands and looked excited. They stayed close while checking out items in the celebrity lounge and also caught up with host Chris Harrison and shared a few laughs, E! News has learned.
Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa, This Is Us' Chrissy Metz, Scandal's Bellamy Young, Brad Goreski, Tyler Oakley and couple Lance Bass and Michael Turchin also attended.