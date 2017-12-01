Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Welcome First Child Together

A little guy has arrived for Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr!

The country crooner is officially a dad times three after his wife of nearly three years gave birth to a baby boy named Memphis Aldean Williams. The newborn is Aldean and Kerr's first child together.

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world," Aldean wrote on Instagram Friday. "In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean... 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar"

The couple first publicly revealed they had a little one on the way in May. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," Kerr announced on social media at the time. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears…The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"