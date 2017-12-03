Kendall Jenner Feels ''So Targeted'' After Home Break-Ins and Stalkers ''Every Single Day'' on KUWTK

It's safety first for Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall opens up to Khloe about the possibility of getting a gun after a scary break-in.

"So, I literally once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week. Someone shows up at my house, every single day," Kendall revealed.

With break-in after break-in, Khloe feels like the family is being targeted.

"I feel like we're so targeted and people are now breaking into our homes and stalking us," Khloe whispered to Kendall as they shopped.