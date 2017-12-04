Sarah Hyland's On-Set Hairstylist Uses This $8 Dry Shampoo

The beauty bargain of the year is located on the set of Modern Family.

Jessica Elbaum, who has worked with the ABC hit show for the past six seasons, revealed to E! News her must-have product: "[Hask] makes a dry shampoo that is amazing, that I really truly love, and it's cheap," she shared over the phone. "The coconut one is my favorite. It smells so good. It's a really good drugstore find."

When the show is shooting, the celeb hairstylist works with Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Furguson and other cast members (with one additional hairstylist) for more than 12 hours each day, making sure that their flyaways are laid and their hair remains voluminous. She keeps them camera-ready at all times.