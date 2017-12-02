Saturday Savings: Emma Robert's Topshop Satin Slip Is on Sale!

Sat., Dec. 2, 2017

ESC: Emma Roberts

Splash News

Finally, a style that's both chic and comfortable.

Out and about on a sunny day, Emma Roberts pairs an off-white satin dress with brown flats, a gemstone necklace and crossbody bag for a feminine and casual look. While it may appear simplistic, it's actually perfect for the holiday season. The American Horror Story star's choice of dress can be dressed up or down in an instant. For all we know, she could've run to her car after this photo opp, changed into heels, put on a diamond necklace and left for a Hollywood A-list party, just like that.

The dress' versatility is noteworthy, but the price is really the selling point. Instead of paying $130 for the satin slip, you can add this garment to your holiday wardrobe for $90. 

Winter Wardrobe Essentials You Didn't Know You Needed

Once you bring home your bargain, don't forget that it's the season of layering! For a quick It Girl twist, layer a concert T-shirt under the V-neck dress and pair with Converse or combat boots to make this classic dress an edgy sensation.

Even better: there's more than one satin slip dress on sale, so keep scrolling to achieve Emma Roberts-level style! 

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Topshop

Emma's dress: Satin Slip Dress, Was $130.00, Now $90.00

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Fleur de Mal

Cowl Neck Bias Slip, Was $485, Now $339

 

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Helmut Lang

Satin Slip Dress, Was $648.00, Now $453.00

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Twin-Set Simona Babieri

Knee Length Dress, Was $119.00, Now $79.00

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Public School

Kel Blair Plaid Satin Sleeveless Dress, Was $575.00, Now $230.00

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Alberto Biani

Knee-Length Dress, $130

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Rachel Comey

Twilight Asymmetric-Hem Satin Slip Dress, Was $483, Now $289

ESC: Emma Roberts Saturday Savings Dress

Vince

Satin Sleeveless Dress, Was $394.00, Now $237

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

